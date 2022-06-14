BELMONT — Police handled 181 service calls from June 6 through midday Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Angeline M. Pelky, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kevin S. Hogaboom, 43, of Gilmanton, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Darcy Thibaudeau, 43, of Rochester, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
John A. Johnson, 59, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and resisting arrest.
Adam T. Baker, 25, of Manchester, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Anthony J. Craib, 58, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and breach of bail.
Safet Dinarica, 32, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Michael Cady Jr., 26, of Franklin, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Ryan D. Shurtleff, 37, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Courtney M. Nelson, 37, of North Port, Florida, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers made 49 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and Province Road (Route 107).
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Range Road, Laconia Road, and at Brookside Pizza.
A report of criminal trespass on Main Street was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
