BELMONT — Police handled 160 service calls between March 1 and early Monday morning, March 8.
Seven people were arrested.
Colby M. Mudgett, 18, of Franklin, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and criminal mischief.
James J. Smith, 18, of Laconia, was arrested for disobeying a police officer, and for driving without a valid license.
Daniel J. Trombley, 35, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Crystal M. Merchant, 37, of Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail conditions, and for driving after he license had been revoked or suspended.
Bret M. Spaulding, 25, of Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Benjamin C. Geddes, 33, of Northfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Robert E. Leroux, 48, of Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 68 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated a report of a theft at Winnisquam Agway.
Reports of fraud on Cherry Street, Linda Drive, and at Maine Oxy were investigated.
A possible drug violation on the premises of the Circle K store on Laconia Road (Route 106) was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Seavey Road, and at the Belknap Mall.
A report of criminal mischief at Belknap Family Dental Center was investigated.
Police responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
