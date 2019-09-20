BELMONT — Police handled 120 service calls between Sept. 13 and early Friday morning, Sept. 20.
Eight people were arrested.
Nathan G. Bishop, 19, of Hurricane Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of harassment.
Jason J. Braase, 43, of Laconia Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Melissa Sylvia, 40, whose address is variously listed as Valley Shore Drive, in Gilmanton, and no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug, theft by unauthorized taking, driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and breach of bail,
Christopher A. Hughes, 28, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by Belknap Superior Court.
Luke O. Jackman, 39, of Alice Drive, in Concord, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief (vandalism).
Corey J. Sinclair, 38, of Hicks Road, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and possession of a controlled drug.
John McGonagle, 26, of Potter Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Laconia Police Department.
Fred O. Emerson Jr., 35, of Coral Street, in Penacook, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and disobeying a police officer.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Gilmanton Road (Route 140), and on Depot Street,
Police investigated the reports of thefts on Depot Street, Hoadley Road, Federal Street, and at the Dollar General store, and GMI Asphalt on Laconia Road.
A report of fraud on Shaker Road was investigated.
Police investigated evidence of possible drug violations on Farrarville Road, and Province Road.
Reports of harassment on Wild Acres Road, and Shaker Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Mill Street, Durrell Mountain Road, Maple Hill Drive, and at the Belmont Mill.
A report of criminal threatening on Sleepy Hollow Lane was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
