BELMONT — Police handled 193 service calls between March 8 and early Monday morning.
Eight people were arrested.
Robert N. Thomas, 25, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
John M. Stebbins, 46, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Scott M. Clark, 54, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Robert R. Ramalho, 28, of Tilton, was arrested on a warrant.
Caitlin E. Fillion, 31, of Somersworth, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Benjamin C. Geddis, 33, of Northfield, was arrested for breach of bail.
Erik A. Ouellette, 44, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Beau C. Clough, 30, of Laconia, was arrested arrested for driving without a valid license. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 83 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Province Road (Route 107), and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated reports off thefts on Johnson Street, and Bean Hill Road, and at P3 Salvage on Hurricane Road, and at Winnisquam Storage.
Reports of fraud on Circle Drive, and on Bean Hill Road were investigated.
Possible drug violations on Autumn Drive, and on Durrell Mountain Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Province Road.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
