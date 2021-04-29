BELMONT — Police handled 171 calls between April 19 and early Monday morning, April 26.
Eight people were arrested.
Rita Avery, 56, of Campton, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Michelle L. Kent, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Shayna Blodgett, 34, of Belmont, was charged with driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Heather L. Braley, 40, of Belmont, was charged with possession of controlled drugs, and dealing/possession prescription drugs.
Jessica L. Patten, 41, of Laconia, was charged with breach of bail.
Beau C. Clough, 30, of Laconia, was charged with possession of a controlled drug, disobeying an officer, and driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
Jaime A. Garcia, 42, of Belmont, was charged with violating a protective order.
Nathan G. Bishop, 21, of Belmont, was charged with breach of bail and harassment.
Officers made 60 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Leslie Roberts Drive, and on Mill Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Bryson Motorsports, and on Holiday Lane.
A report of fraud on Mill Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Main Street, and on Maple Hill Drive.
Reports of criminal mischief on Dupont Road, and at Belmont Self Storage were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Big Lots.
A report of criminal threatening on Provide Road (Route 107) was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
