BELMONT — Belmont police handled 141 calls for service from Dec. 27 until early last Friday.
Seven people were arrested.
Christopher M. Houten, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Michael L. Hann, 30, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
R’Jaye M. Ladd, 18, of Mill Street, in Belmont, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
June Hanson, 45, of Overland Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Justin M. Thomas, 18, of Stage Road, in Nottingham, was arrested for driving without a valid license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and misuse or failure to display plates.
Jonnathan J. Custodio-Hernandez, 19, of Church Street, in Belmont, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Roderick W. Urquhart, 33, of North Brook Road, in Belmont, was arrested for driving without a valid license, and default or breach of bail conditions.
Officers conducted five motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Jamestown Road, the Laconia Bypass, Hurricane Road, Laconia Road (Route 106), Diane Drive, Dutile Road, Main Street, and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
The report of an assault on Orchard Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Judkins Drive, Scenic Drive, and Perkins Road.
Reports of criminal mischief on Judkins Drive, Laconia Road (Route 106), and at the town Highway Department facility on Hurricane Road, were investigated.
Officers responded to disturbances reported on Tee Dee Drive, Maple Hill Drive, Duso Road, and Silkwood Avenue.
