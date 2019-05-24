CONCORD — A Belmont man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for participation in a fentanyl trafficking scheme and using firearms as part of that effort.
Louis Gardner, 41, of Belmont, was sentenced to 160 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, illegally possessing firearms, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray said in a press release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Gardner and another person sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an FBI informant on two occasions at locations in and around New Hampshire.
Laconia police, along with the FBI and New Hampshire State Police, were involved in the investigation.
On May 31, 2017, according to the press release, a woman arranged for Gardner and two other men to purchase fentanyl from a supplier in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The three men drove together from Belmont to Lawrence. In Lawrence, the men met with their drug supplier, purchased fentanyl, and began to drive back to New Hampshire. On the highway near Derry, New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop and seized a firearm and a package containing approximately 111 grams (3.9 ounces) of fentanyl, Murray said.
As a convicted felon, Gardner was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.
Gardner pleaded guilty to the charges last Oct. 30.
“Armed drug traffickers are a menace on our highways,” Murray said. “The transportation of fentanyl into New Hampshire has had a disastrous impact on public health and safety. When drug traffickers are also armed, the danger grows exponentially.”
“Those who distribute fentanyl, like Mr. Gardner, are endangering their customers and causing great damage to our community,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Z. Krasinski.
