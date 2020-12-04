GILFORD — A local man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pronography charges.
Phillip R. Andrews, 81, of Gilford, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Concord. He pleaded guilty to the charge in January.
U..S. Attorney Scott W. Murray said that according to court documents and statements made in court, Andrews used his cellular phone on or before June 2016, to produce sexually explicit images of a child. These images were uploaded onto his social media accounts using the internet, Murray said.
“By transporting child pornography, the defendant was involved in the exploitation of a
child,” Murray said. “Those who create, transport or distribute child pornography do
grave harm to the victims who are portrayed in these images.”
The case was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland
Security Investigations, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Gilford Police Department.
