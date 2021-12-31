An Alton man has been indicted on several sexual charges stemming from his alleged interaction with a child.
David Ellis, 51, of Elliot Road, in Alton, was indicted on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and three counts of felonious sexual assault.
Ellis is among a number of people indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The indictments allege that Ellis fondled the victim who was 11 years old at the time when the alleged acts occurred over a period of three months in 2019.
Others indicted were:
Joey Woodbury, 35, of Main Street, in Belmont, was indicted on seven counts of witness tampering.
Daniel Beaupre, 22, of Spring Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence criminal threatening.
Vanessa Bentley, 42, of Damours Avenue, in Rochester, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Patricia Boyle, 53, of Crescent Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of common nuisances. The indictment alleges Boyle permitted drugs to be sold at a residence at 20 Crescent St.
Miranda Currier, 29, of Hoadley Road, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and check forgery.
Christopher M. Dame, 44, of Leavitt Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault. He was also indicted on two misdemeanor charges of simple assault.
Ashley Dennis, 33, of Beach Street, in Ashland, was indicted for burglary.
John Doucette, 43, no fixed address, was indicted for burglary and attempted burglary.
William Fuller, 41, of Waukewan Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault. He was also indicted on two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault.
John Gannon, 49, of Main Street, in Alton, was indicted for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Leo Hanson, 55, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Todd Horstkotte, 40, no fixed address, was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking.
Gregory Joseph, 34, of Trinity Circle, in Rochester, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
David A. Paul, 54, of Laconia Road, in Belmont, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Timothy E. Peavey, 61, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Francois Pellerin, 43, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was indicted on two charges of second-degree assault, and a charge of reckless conduct. He was also indicted on four misdemeanor charges of simple assault.
Alan Peterson, 33, of Central Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property. He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Anthony Puglise, 36, of Shoreline Drive, in New Hampton, was indicted for aggravated DWI involving an accident which resulted in serious injury.
Kyle Putnam, 38, of Nary Shores Road, in Wolfeboro, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Darrellen J. Sharman, 37, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Charles A. Sullivan, 33, of Route 27, in Raymond, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Stephen Travis, 47, of Clinton Street, in Laconia, was indicted for witness tampering.
