BELMONT — Police on Wednesday were looking for a white pickup truck which, they believe, was involved in a hit-and-run accident that left two youngsters injured Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. when two teenagers were in a crosswalk crossing Main Street (Route 140) in front of St. Joseph Church, according to police Lt. Stephen Akerstrom.
The pair, both 14 years old, were struck by the vehicle as it was traveling south past Monument Square, next to the church. Akerstrom did not release their names.
One of the teens suffered multiple injuries to the head and chest. Akerstrom said that victim was rushed to Concord Hospital-Concord. He reported that as of Tuesday night the teenager was hospitalized. The second victim received facial injuries and was released after being treated at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Akerstrom said that based on information which investigators were able to get from the victims, police were looking for a white GMC Canyon pickup truck. He said police had already viewed video taken by surveillance cameras in the area. But he encouraged anyone else who might have video footage to share to call the Police Department.
Members of the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team worked for four hours conducting the on-scene investigation. The road was closed in the area of the accident until about 11 p.m., Akerstrom said.
Anyone with video or other information regarding the accident is asked to call Belmont Police at 267-8350.
