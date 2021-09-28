The Meredith Parks & Recreation Department will be holding our 10th annual Craft Fair on Saturday November 20, 2021 from 9-2 at the Meredith Community Center. The premise of this craft fair is homemade/handmade crafts, foods and items – we are looking to help local crafters while stimulating the economy and giving back to our community! This craft fair has provided many local, as well as non-local crafters with the opportunity to share their talents with the general public, and it is a wonderful opportunity to browse all the amazing, unique handmade items that make for great gift giving ideas for loved ones! Over the last 9 years, Meredith Parks & Recreation has had the pleasure of various artists participating including woodworking, knitters, painters, crafters, jewelers, bakers, photographers and musicians as well as many others, and we look forward to many more this year!
The Afterschool Program through the Parks & Recreation Department has a crucial role in all of our craft fairs from helping set up, making baked goods to sell, selling raffle tickets, making crafts to sell to raise money for special events and trips, greeting patrons as they arrive and offering coffee to all of our vendors. Once again this year they will be helping out and we are excited to announce the baked goods sale will expand to include some small savory items such as soups and chili; along with the baked goodies and coffee they have offered in the past! Come enjoy all the crafts and handmade items, enjoy a bowl of soup or a few cookies and coffee, browse the raffle table to see what you would like to try to win!
We have a great line up of crafters with just a few spaces left – if you are interested in participating as a vendor please visit our website for more information www.meredithnh.org or call us at 279-8197! We are looking forward to another fun Community Craft Fair and can’t wait to spend it with you, whether you’re a vendor or a patron!
For more information please contact the Meredith Parks & Recreation Department at 603-279-8197, our website www.meredithnh.org or our Facebook page – we are looking forward to our best craft fair yet!
