GROVETON — The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire is protecting 870 acres along the Upper Connecticut River in Northumberland and Groveton. The parcel contains a mix of farmland, woods, wetlands, and expansive floodplains — areas along the river that flood each spring, filtering water and providing irreplaceable wildlife habitat.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, a key partner in the success of the project, will hold a conservation easement on a 358-acre portion of the property. The purchase expands The Nature Conservancy’s Maidstone Bends Preserve to 1,250 acres.

