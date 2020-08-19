Tagg Team is still up for the It's For The Kids Community Challenge.
At the start of 2020, Tagg Team was in high gear collecting donations for their 7th annual Pub Mania Gift Card Gala to benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. The team was all set to sponsor their bingo event when plans abruptly changed. Fast forward and they've organized over $5,000 in donations into an online bidding event. Community residents are invited to participate by visiting the Facebook page “Patrick’s Pub Mania.”
During the week of Aug. 24, the Gift Card Gala will accept bids on Lake Winnipesaukee original artwork, an overnight stay at Mill Falls at the Lake and many gift cards for restaurants and local stores. High bidders on Friday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. will win the final packages. Every high bidder will receive a 10% discount card, valid on their entire non-consigned purchase at Gilford Country Store, Nahamsha Gifts in Meredith or Live Love Lake in Wolfeboro. Many community-minded businesses continue to support the efforts of Tagg Team.
This is an opportunity to come together to be part of the Plus $1 goal for the Children’s Auction “It’s for the Kids! Community Challenge.” Call team captain Judi Taggart at 603-493-9524 or email tagtem@metrocast.net with questions.
