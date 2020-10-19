NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center has announced TD Bank in Tilton arranged for a campus pizza party for its residential students and staff members.
TD Bank in Tilton reached out to Spaulding in hopes to recognize the dedication demonstrated by its employees during the current COVID-19 crisis. The store manager ordered pizzas from a local pizzeria to be delivered to the organization as a way to lift spirits for residential students and staff members during this time of uncertainty. Like many who are working the front lines during this pandemic, the staff are leaving the safety of their homes to report to work. Residential students are still going into the school each day for their academics and talented school staff are there to teach and support them. Because of the devoted staff, the children feel safe and supported during this uncertain time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.