The New England Wolves are pleased to announce a “Skate with the Wolves” clinic, set for Jan. 1. It will take place at the Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia from 9:45-10:55 a.m. Cost to participate is only $15.
This is open to all youth hockey players and will be a skills clinic hosted by the Wolves JR coaches and several of its players.
You can register in the upper right corner of the wolves homepage- https://www.ne-wolveshockey.com/page/show/1608063-home
Full equipment is required. Share with friends and family.
Reserve your spot today.
