LACONIA — ServiceLink of Belknap County is educating the community about changes to Medicare for 2019.
For those receiving Extra Help, there is no longer a continuous open enrollment period. Changes can be made once per calendar quarter in the first three quarters of the year, January to March, April to June, and July to September. Changes are effective the following month. Medicare beneficiaries, including those with Extra Help, can change their Part D plan during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period from Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
There is now a Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, Jan. 1 through March 31. During this time, beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan will have one opportunity to change their Medicare Advantage plan to another plan, or to original Medicare with or without a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan. Changes take effect the first of the following month.
ServiceLink of Belknap County is offering New to Medicare Workshops on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 2-3 p.m.; Friday, March 29, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.; and Thursday, April 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The workshops are for those who will soon be enrolling in Medicare, and are free and open to anyone. All workshops are held at the ServiceLink office, 67 Water St., Suite 105. Registration is required.
For more information about the State Health Insurance Assistance Program at the ServiceLink Resource Center, or to register for a workshop, contact Lori Raymond, Medicare counselor, by calling 603-707-5871.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.