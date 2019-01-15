GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and Gilford Youth Center are co-sponsoring a weekly walking program for senior adults on Wednesday mornings, 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the Gilford Youth Center. Participants can track their progress, or walk for fun and socialize with friends. There will be plenty of chairs available to take a break as needed, and coffee, tea and water will be provided for a $1 suggested donation.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.