At the end of 2022, President Biden signed the second major piece of retirement plan legislation in the past three years, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement 2.0 Act of 2022 (SECURE 2.0), a follow-up to the 2019 SECURE Act. Both are generally intended to increase retirement savings for Americans.

As is typical with retirement plan legislation, the effective dates for many provisions were delayed to allow employers time to implement the changes. As 2024 is the effective date for several significant changes, employers need to work closely with their plan service providers to implement the mandatory and optional changes described in this article along with other mandatory requirements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.