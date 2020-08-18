FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently presented a $2,500 donation to the ServiceLink Grandparents Program. The program assists grandparents with providing basic needs for their grandchildren for whom they are guardians. Currently, there are 33 children enrolled with a need for back-to-school clothing. The bank made a $2,500 donation to assist with the purchase of new sneakers and hooded sweatshirts.
“This is truly the type of donation that really brings tangible benefits to the community,” said Brian Lamontagne, branch manager of the bank’s Gilford office. “I personally have seen a few circumstances where grandparents become the primary caregivers of their grandchildren, and over time it takes a toll on them. It’s difficult on both ends, especially when children do not have the basic necessities, such as clothing.”
Franklin Savings Bank also made a $2,500 donation to the Town of Boscawen to assist with the restoration and beautification of a rotary situated at the southern entrance to town.
