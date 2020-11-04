PLYMOUTH — Talent videos are in and voting is underway, continuing through Nov. 15. Go to the website, Plymouthsgottalent.com and vote for your favorite acts (one dollar per vote). View the competition, watch a our performers compete for cash prizes.
The Covid pandemic has forced Plymouth Rotary to cancel its traditional Annual Penny Sale in 2020. The students and youth still need the support this fundraiser provides. So, for the first time ever, the Club is hosting a virtual alternative, Plymouth's Got Talent.
The presentation is still available for viewing through links on the website. Voting ends on Nov. 15 with winners receiving cash prizes for most votes received in the adult, youth and pet categories.
