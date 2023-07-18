07 COM no date PSU's Lourdes Avilés

Lourdes Avilés, head of the Meteorology and Physics programs and the first Puerto Rican woman to earn a Ph.D. in atmospheric science, has been named Plymouth State University’s associate provost, effective July 1. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University named Lourdes Avilés associate provost effective July 1.

In her new role, Avilés will support the many initiatives and day-to-day operations of the Office of Academic Affairs, oversee and collaborate with student support services, disability services, advising and career services and lead several key advisory groups. She will also collaborate with academic program leaders in managing course offerings and oversee accreditation activities.

