No need to worry about not taking a left turn in Alberquerque — we have your rabbit here. Meet Bailey, a spunky li'l one-year-old indoor dwarf white rabbit. Bailey was brought to us back in October when his caretakers could no longer keep him. Despite being cast out on the tiles, he is incredibly social, so if you have other hoppers at home, it’s the perfect atmosphere for Bailey who is very much looking forward to making new friends. He especially likes to show off his prowess to the lady rabbits. One of his favorite moves is flipping his litter box. What a romantic, huh? Bailey would really love to go to a home with older children, as little ones tend to have exuberant hands that could easily injure this fragile boy. Seniors or first-time rabbit parents are also ideal, as Bailey, while active, is relatively low-maintenance. So if you go chasing rabbits, you know you’re going to fall … right smack in love with this little darling boy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.