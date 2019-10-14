Winter extremes of snow, ice and wind, and worst of all, drastic temperature fluctuations, can take their toll on your trees and shrubs. What can be done to prevent winter damage? As in many other aspects of life, follow the old adage that "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."
Pruning and cabling
Proper pruning and cabling (when necessary) reduces the risk of damage. Thoughtfully pruned shade trees develop strong branch attachments that support the weight of ice and heavy snow. Hedges with correct taper will shed snow and when necessary, cables and bracing will support an aesthetically attractive but inherently weak leader even when loaded with snow or ice.
Arborists recommend pruning trees during the winter when they are dormant. This prevents the spread of disease, helps the arborist with increased visibility for form development and disease/hazard detection, and minimizes shock to the tree because of leaf loss. As an added bonus, when the ground is frozen there is minimal damage to lawns, gardens or the forest floor.
Pre-winter evaluation
However, if there are hazardous trees or limbs, these should be taken care of before winter sets in. Schedule a pre-winter evaluation of trees to identify potential hazards and problems. Proactive care is important for personal safety, the protection of your property and prolonging the health of your trees.
Dormant season foliage damage
Winter winds are very drying, especially for broadleaf or coniferous evergreen trees and shrubs. The frozen ground prevents the roots from taking up water while foliage continues to lose moisture due to drying winds. Apply a protective anti-desiccant application in the late fall to early winter and again in the early spring before the soil warms up.
Deer browse
There are really only two ways to protect your valuable shrubs from deer browse – you can put up fencing or use a product called DeerPro. This thiram-based deer repellent, available only to commercial applicators, provides winterlong deer browse suppression and is applied in the late fall to early winter, providing up to six months of protection.
Ongoing care
We recommend planting only hardy species for our growing zones in the most exposed areas, watering new plantings adequately in the fall, and mulching annually to insulate the roots. When planting or replacing trees or shrubs, choose native and ice-resistant species.
Keep in mind that a rapid change in temperature is a tree or shrub’s worst enemy and this generally occurs with westerly exposure.
If damage occurs
Even after doing everything possible to prevent winter damage, it sometimes happens. Trees and shrubs that experience moderate storm damage can often make a full recovery over time. When damage occurs, remove broken limbs immediately and have a certified arborist perform crown restoration pruning within one growing season.
Tim Bergquist, branch manager at Chippers in Meredith, is an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist. He can be reached at (603) 279-7400. The website and blog can be found at www.chippersinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.