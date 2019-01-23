LACONIA – Prescott Farm offers a wide array of public programs this winter that will suit winter warriors, nature-lovers, gardeners, and everyone in between.
For those looking to be outdoors, there are several snowshoe programs on tap. Snowshoe Yoga is available for those ready to balance a snowshoe walk with sun salutations and downward facing dogs. This inaugural series will be taught by guest instructor Kate Kretschmer, and runs Saturdays, Jan. 26, Feb. 16, and March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. For anyone interested in an evening of star gazing, Prescott Farm’s naturalist will share knowledge of the night sky and nocturnal critters during the Moonlit Snowshoe Walk on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6-7:30 p.m.
For families, Our Big Backyard series is appropriate for seven to 11 year olds and their favorite grownups. Kids who are ready to explore the natural wonders of the ecosystem will love the new 2019 program Let’s Go Owling. On Friday, Feb. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. a naturalist will lead an educational adventure about these nocturnal birds during their mating season.
For those already dreaming of warmer spring days and digging into another year of gardening, the Intro to Organic Gardening Program is a great option. This service-learning opportunity will provide an introduction to Prescott Farm’s Learning Garden and offer tips and tricks for the home gardener as they plan for the upcoming growing season. The program kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. The Community Seed Swap Potluck is an invitation to cook a favorite potluck dish, bring some viable seeds to share, and enjoy community with fellow gardeners. The gathering will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6 – 8 p.m.
Details and registration information on all of Prescott Farm’s public programs can be found by visiting prescottfarm.org or by calling 603-366-5695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.