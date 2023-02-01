Past algal bloom

Past algal bloom below the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee. (Courtesy photo)

Have you ever stood out on a frozen lake, looked out across the icy bay and wondered what was happening beneath your feet? As we wait for Lake Winnipesaukee to freeze over, let’s explore what will happen to the lake’s ecosystem under the ice.

Last fall, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association published an article in the Laconia Daily Sun discussing the phenomenon known as lake turnover, which in Winni occurs once in the fall and once in the spring. To briefly sum it up, lake turnover is the seasonal mixing of the entire water column. The process of lakes turning over is critical to a lake’s ecosystem, as it’s the turnover period that distributes oxygen throughout the entire water column. Once ice forms across the entire surface of a lake, the body of water is essentially sealed off from atmospheric oxygen exchange and the snow-ice coverage blocks out light that is necessary for aquatic plants and phytoplankton to produce oxygen within the lake. Therefore, oxygen availability becomes more limited during the winter which can pose a threat to aquatic species. In fact, lakes can sometimes experience “winterkill” where the oxygen levels become too low for fish to survive. So, how do aquatic species survive the winter under the ice?

