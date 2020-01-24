Before you leave the road behind in winter, especially if you are traveling solo, it’s important to give a little thought to the “what if” scenarios you might encounter. “What if” something goes wrong? That’s the first step in deciding what you need to wear and carry to be safe where you are going
At an alpine ski resort you probably don’t need anything more than the layers of clothes you wear to be comfortable on the chairlift. The National Ski Patrol has planned and trained for almost every possible “what if” scenario you might encounter within shouting distance of the trails.
Cross-country skiing or snowshoeing on groomed trails requires just a little more planning. It might be nice to have a small pack you can carry your cell phone, water, a snack, and maybe an extra layer of clothing in case you break a binding or twist your ankle. Still, there are other people around and you don’t need much to be safe.
It’s when you leave the groomed trails and strike off into real wilderness that the “what ifs” become more consequential. Putting some thought into what you need to carry to keep yourself safe becomes more important.
A good place to start is the original “10 Essentials” list which has been around since the 1930s when it was first codified by “The Mountaineers” in Seattle. The original list included: map, compass, sunglasses, extra clothing, headlamp/flashlight, first-aid supplies, fire starter, matches, knife and extra food. If you have those with you at all times, you are better prepared to survive a “what if.”
I carry the basics in 2 small pouches (emergency kit and separate first aid kit.) My emergency kit has a Swiss Army knife and sharpener, several ways to start a fire, a tiny headlamp, several yards of duct tape, 20 feet of paracord, a pair of reading glasses, a small compass and a whistle. The first-aid kit has a few adhesive bandages, a blister-care kit, sterile gauze and tape, a pair of tweezers for removing splinters, a few Ibuprofen tablets, and a tooth repair kit. If I needed allergy or diabetic supplies, this is where they’d go, Both kits together weigh about 18 ounces and go with me every time I leave the road.
Winter Essentials
The trend today is to think of essentials in terms of systems rather than as individual items. This approach will typically have you carrying a few more items, but will also have you better prepared for a “what if” situation.
For example, instead of listing a map and compass as two separate items, think of “Navigation” as a system which includes a map, compass, and GPS and your knowledge of how to use them. Note that if you are traveling as a group, not everyone will have to carry everything. Some items, such as a stove, bivvy sack and sleeping bag can be shared.
Under this systems approach, your Winter Essentials looks like this:
Adequate Clothing: clean, dry wicking baselayers (carry extra if you think you’ll sweat), insulation layers, shell layer, hat, gloves and mittens, appropriate footwear.
Sun Protection: sunglasses or goggles (better in the wind), sunscreen, and hat.
Adequate nutrition: enough high-calorie foods to keep you fueled for longer than you expect to be out.
Hydration: water and water filter, insulated bottle. Have more water available than you think you’ll need.
Those are the essential for every adventure. But if you are venturing more than a few steps from civilization, you need to consider what you might need to survive even a slight mishap.
Navigation: map, compass, GPS. You don’t want to get lost, especially in winter.
Light: some kind of headlamp or flashlight with extra batteries. Winter days are short and many people get in trouble when they run out of daylight.
First Aid Kit. Doesn’t have to be elaborate to be effective. Learning first aid will help you decide what you need.
Fire/heat/warmth: Matches, lighters, fire starters, lightweight stove, fuel and pot, handwarmers. Survival often depends on being able to light a fire and keep it going. Or being able to heat food and liquids. Or just adding a touch of warmth to keep your body functioning.
Tools/Repairs: multitool/Swiss Army knife, duct tape, paracord, glasses if you need them to see.
Shelter: Foam pad bivvy sack, space blanket (or 50-gallon trash bag), shovel to dig a snow cave or make a quinzee. The foam pad is critical—it insulates you from the snow or cold ground (and is great to sit on while you are eating lunch). In real backcountry, it pays to carry a very light sleeping bag to add an extra margin of safety
Travel aids: microspikes, snowshoes, skis, trekking poles, ice axe and crampons. Snow and ice are constantly changing and it’s essential to be able to travel effectively over the slippery, soft, and/or slanted surfaces you are likely to encounter. What starts as a bare-ground or soft in the morning can end in deep snow or bullet proof ice by afternoon.
Avalanche equipment: beacon, shovel, probe. Avalanche danger is more common than you might suppose. If you are traveling on snow in the hills, learn to recognize and avoid potential avalanche hazards, but also carry the equipment you need to help and be helped
Fortunately, a good backpack makes it easy and comfortable to carry everything I’ve listed here. My typical backpack for solo dayhiking in the winter weighs under 20 pounds (without water) and gives me the peace of mind of knowing that when a “what if” situation comes calling, I’ll have everything I need to cope with it.
Life isn’t a spectator sport. Get out and enjoy!
•••
Tim Jones writes about outdoor sports and travel. Email: Email: timjones603@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.