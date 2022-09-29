Buttercup

Eighteen campers (aged 8-15) spent a week in July training, brushing and cuddling 10 calves at the Learning Networks Foundation summer Farm Camp. On the last day, parents and friends got to cheer the children as they led their assigned calf in the show ring. Despite running away twice, Buttercup was well behaved and under control as campers Max, left, and Irish led her around the ring.

Buttercup, a 4-month-old half-Scottish Highlander calf, had been a lively participant in our summer camp. For two weeks in July, kids had brushed, bathed and snuggled with her. A feisty little brindle-colored calf, Buttercup enjoyed the attention, although occasionally she'd get tired of it and run off to her mom, dragging her camper behind.

But as summer ended, her health deteriorated. She'd stand over the tank, her nose inches from the water while the other weanlings gobbled down grain. After a while, Buttercup would wander to a nearby pan and lick up a few morsels of grain with her raspy tongue. Professional attention was called for.

