HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center continues to educate the public about nature and ecology despite changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has adapted its live animal education programs to meet the needs of customers both virtually and in-person.
Naturalists can bring animal outreach programs to libraries and other groups through Virtual Live Animal Outreach programs. These presentations, 45 minutes in length, are taught by expert naturalists and feature two live animal ambassadors. Programs are held securely and privately via Zoom, providing an interactive, personal experience for participants. Live animals are viewed closer than they may have been in-person.
Virtual Live Animal Outreach programs are $150, with a suggested maximum of 40 families. A $25 discount is available for two or more programs scheduled for the same group. For information about live animal outreach programs and scheduling, visit nhnature.org/programs.
