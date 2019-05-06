LOUDON — At New Hampshire Motor Speedway this May, kids as young as five can participate in racing-style events.
“With 1,200 acres to utilize, we are proud to be able to provide a home for different types of quality racing action,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Families can experience the thrill of a race car or a motorcycle speeding by, and this month, we’ll have kids taking part in the New Hampshire Soap Box Derby and the New Hampshire State Police hosting the D.A.R.E Classic, which puts runners right on the race track.
The 29th Annual D.A.R.E. Classic 5K Road Race on May 3 will feature a one-mile run for kids followed by a 5K road race. The event will also include demonstrations by the New Hampshire State Police K9 Unit, Drill Team, Aviation Unit and Motorcycle Unit. Kids can get their face painted and meet Daren the D.A.R.E. Lion.
The New Hampshire Soap Box Derby Spring Rally May 11-12 will feature kids seven and older assembling and racing gravity-powered cars down a 500-foot track in side-by-side competition.
Up and coming teen racers can compete with adults in the Loudon Road Race Series as motorcycles take on the 1.6-mile road course May 18-19 with Championship Cup Series racing. Fans can also watch drivers, ages 12 and up, race on the road course in the MOAT Mountain Road Course Series and on the 0.25-mile mini oval in turns one and two of the speedway in J&J’s Yolk & Co. Oval Series.
For more information about all events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, visit NHMS.com, or call 603-783-4931.
