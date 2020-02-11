CENTER HARBOR — The Town of Center Harbor and the Center Harbor Community Development Association are sponsoring their sixth annual winter beach party and family skating event Sunday, Feb. 16, at the town beach on Route 25. The bonfire and public skating will begin at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Moultonborough Snowmobile Club will provide snow groomer rides on the lake, and the fire department will conduct water rescue demonstrations throughout the day. Local restaurants, businesses and churches are providing chili, hot dogs, burgers, cookies, chowder, coffee, hot chocolate, do-it-yourself s'mores and other snacks. Demonstrations and all food and beverages are free to the public. Free commemorative buttons will be available as well.
Local volunteers will clear a skating area on the lake for public use. Guests are encouraged to bring ice skates.
Free parking is available by the town basketball court, in designated spaces, at Senter’s Market and at the Center Harbor Congregational Church. Police will be on duty to facilitate safe crossing of Route 25.
For more information, visit facebook.com/CHSkatefest.
