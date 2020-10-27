CONCORD — NH LAKES and the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department will present the webinar “Otters, Beavers, Turtles, & Frogs!” on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
Find out about the fascinating lives of these critters and where they go and what they do during winter.
Presented by Patrick Tate, Wildlife Biologist, New Hampshire Fish & Game Department, and Josh Megyesy, Wildlife Biologist, New Hampshire Fish & Game Department.
This webinar is part of the “Explore Lakes with NH LAKES” webinar series — a monthly series being offered through spring 2021. All these webinars are FREE, but pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Visit nhlakes.org/explore-lakes-webinars to learn more and sign up!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.