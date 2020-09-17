BRISTOL — Anyone who has read the Newfound Lake Region Association’s watershed steward journals may already be familiar with the work of the Americorps participants. From monitoring water quality and installing stormwater solutions to maintaining local trails and conserved lands, the pair had a busy summer. Their most recent collaboration was five days of volunteer work with Circle Program, which runs a camp for socially and economically disadvantaged girls living in New Hampshire.
The volunteer work centered around maintenance of trails and camp access ways. Over the course of five days, the watershed stewards cleared, cleaned, and maintained paths and walking trails, the driveway, and other areas of the property on Spectacle Pond.
For more information about the watershed stewards, visit newfoundlake.org/watershed-stewards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.