MEREDITH — For the third year, the Inter-Lakes Interact Club will raffle off a bobhouse during the Great Meredith Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 8-9.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each, or five tickets for $20, Friday, Feb. 7-Sunday, Feb. 9 at the bobhouse located in Hesky Park, next to the derby headquarters trailer.
The bobhouse is airplane-grade, lightweight aluminum painted green, with three large windows. The seven- by eight-foot house is insulated, with a quick-release, two-inch tow hitch. It can be used for ice fishing or hunting. James C. Farinella Building and Remodeling in Freedom donated the bobhouse.
Proceeds from the 2020 raffle will fund service projects and benefit local and international organizations to help end homelessness, food insecurities, disaster recovery, and enhance educational opportunities. The raffle winner does not need to be present at the derby to win.
The Interact Club is sponsored by the Meredith Rotary Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.