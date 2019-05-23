CAMPTON — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer season, and many are planning visits to the White Mountain National Forest. As visitors and locals make holiday weekend plans, National Forest officials are reminding the public to be prepared for a variety of spring conditions. Whether planning a camping trip, a hike, or a scenic drive, be safe and plan ahead.
Check weather conditions for the area where the visit is planned. Some areas still have snow. Spring melt off, heavy rainfall, and slow seasonal changes can cause stream crossings to be high and footing slick. Slippery rocks, hazards below the surface, and the strength of moving water all affect safety. Take enough time to be sure footing is secure. Always be responsible and assess the hazards and risks before entering any section of water.
Most campgrounds are open for the summer. Campgrounds are in forested environments, and campers may attract bears with unprotected food. Be sure to properly store all food, including drink containers, condiments, empty food wrappers and toothpaste. Feeding bears, intentionally or unintentionally is prohibited. Pack out all food and trash.
Not all National Forest System roads are open for the season yet. Road openings are posted regularly on social media. Ongoing repairs from storms may impact other areas.
For help planning a hiking trip, visit www.hikesafe.com.
