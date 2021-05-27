MEREDITH — The Meredith Conservation Commission will be holding the second in its summer series of guided walks on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. in the Hamlin-Eames Conservation Area. This walk will be to honor long-time Conservation Commissioner Peter Miller who passed away last fall and to dedicate a plaque in his memory.
Peter was a dedicated Conservation Commissioner who led the effort to conserve the Eames Conservation Property, and tirelessly hiked throughout both the Hamlin and Eames properties to find the most interesting routes for hiking trails. There will be a short dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by guided walks on the property with options to hike between one third of a mile and three miles. If you have enjoyed having this land preserved, here is an opportunity to show your appreciation.
Meet at the trailhead on Chemung Rd, 1.9 miles from its intersection with Meredith Center Rd. Wear sturdy shoes for hiking, and you may want to bring water, a snack, and bug spray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.