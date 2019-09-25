HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on a hike through the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. While hiking, participants will explore how energy flows through an ecosystem and how the cycle returns old nutrients to the soil to become food for new life.
Decomposition is an ecosystem service provided by creatures as tiny as ants and worms and as large as foxes and coyotes. All the nutrients inside a plant or animal must be returned to the soil, and taken up into new growth to continue the nutrient cycles on which all life relies.
For more information or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
