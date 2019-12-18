LACONIA — Make the holiday season special for everyone on the list by giving the gift of experiences in nature. With flexible membership plans, returning programs, and new offerings, Prescott Farm can help the family create a new nature connection in the new year. Stumped holiday shoppers can give the gift of Prescott Farm membership.
A membership to Prescott Farm provides benefits including access to over 140 Community Connections Programs for free or at reduced rates, discounts on WildQuest Nature-based Day Camps, and invitations to members-only events. Nine membership levels allow gift givers to choose the perfect level for the lucky folks on their holiday list.
Beginner Snowshoeing kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 9–11 a.m. This is an opportunity for adults new or practiced at snowshoes who are looking for a little guidance.
Artists of all experience levels can join Prescott Farm for the debut of a new series on Saturday, Jan. 4, 1-3 p.m. During Painting at Prescott Farm: Winter Wonders, educators will provide instruction on painting as participants take inspiration from Prescott Farm. Materials will be provided.
Later in the month, Prescott Farm welcomes back Snowshoe Yoga. In this unique and peaceful snowshoe experience, participants are in nature as they practice yoga in snowshoes, are guided through a walking mediation, and are introduced to shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing. Guest instructor Kate Kretschmer will kick off the series Saturday, Jan. 25, 10-noon. Pre-registration is recommended.
There is also a Full Moon Snowshoe Walk on Friday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.; Farm to Table Cooking: Winter Squash Soups on Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-noon; Discover Nature: Animal Tracking on Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Wilderness Survival: Winter Shelters on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1-3 p.m.; and Homeschool: Winter Series begins Wednesday, Jan. 22, 1:30–3 p.m.
For a complete calendar of programs, visit prescottfarm.org. Registration for programs throughout 2020 is now open.
With questions, contact Andie Hession, school and community programs director, at ahession@prescottfarm.org or 603-366-5695.
