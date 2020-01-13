HOLDERNESS — New Hampshire has more than 1,000 lakes and ponds with 277 square miles of water. Exploring lakes in winter can be as much fun as exploring them in the summer. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will take families out on the ice to learn about and try ice fishing on New Hampshire’s Free Fishing Day, Saturday, Jan. 18.
Ice Fishing for Families is suited for adults and families with children ages nine and up. The program runs 7-10:30 a.m., and all fishing instruction and equipment are provided. Everyone should wear insulated snow boots and non-cotton socks, many layers including non-cotton insulating base layers, a wind-proof outer layer, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, and gloves. Squam Science Center suggests bringing an extra pair of gloves, snacks, a thermos with a hot beverage, and a camp chair.
Beneath the snow and ice, the water temperature is just above 37 degrees Fahrenheit. During Ice Fishing for Families, join Squam Lakes Natural Science Center to search of fish that remain active under these conditions. Try to entice fish to the end of a line using lures and jigging techniques that mimic natural food. Learn about fish adaptations by observing fish colors, fins, and mouthparts.
There is no charge for this event on Free Fishing Day. Fishing licenses are not required. Registration by calling 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
