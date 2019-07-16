LACONIA — Belknap County Conservation District is currently accepting orders for their flowering bulb sale fundraiser. The group is offering over 20 varieties of daffodil, tulip, crocus, hyacinth, and allium. Many are deer resistant and will bloom for several years. The order deadline is Sept. 9, and customers will receive their purchases in late early October. For more information and to download an order form, visit www.belknapccd.org or call 603-527-5880.
