UNION — On Saturday, June 8, Moose Mountains Regional Greenways will offer a Rail Trail Discovery Walk, part of MMRG’s program of nature-oriented activities to engage kids, called MOOSE-ies for Families. This exploration activity is meant to encourage children’s sense of wonder and curiosity about the natural world. The walk will be followed by a picnic lunch. The event will take place 10 a.m.-noon, on a short section of the Cotton Valley Rail Trail in Wolfeboro.
“We’re really looking forward to this discovery walk and hope lots of new families will join us. The Rail Trail is such a great place to walk and see all kinds of interesting things. We’ll suggest that families pause and listen carefully to the sounds of nature at different spots along the Trail. What do you hear? Any bird or insect sounds? We’ll also make suggestions of things to look for. Do you see something purple? Can you find something that looks like the letter ‘Z’? I bet the kids will amaze us with all that they discover,” said Education Coordinator Kari Lygren.
Children of all ages are welcome with their families. Families should bring a picnic lunch. The outing is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. For more information, directions, and to pre-register, call Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125, or email info@mmrg.info.
For more information about Moose Mountains Regional Greenways, visit www.mmrg.info.
