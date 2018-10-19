CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest is one of the premier fall-foliage destinations in the world. The U.S. Forest Service anticipates a busy leaf peeper season as thousands of visitors plan to take in the brilliant colors. Before loading up the car and throwing on a favorite flannel, follow these tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit. Remember the three Ps for a memorable experience.
Pack Patience
Traffic congestion, especially near trailhead parking lots and scenic overlooks, should be anticipated. Slow down, take plenty of time and enjoy the scenery. Forest Service annual recreation passes can be purchased ahead of time at White Mountain National Forest offices. Recreation passes for day use, good for the day of purchase, are available at trailheads where fees are charged.
Park Safely
Park only in designated parking areas to ensure each vehicle is parked safely and legally. On less traveled roads, only pull off in designated areas or where it is safe to do so. Make sure the vehicle is visible to traffic and completely off the road, not blocking traffic.
Pack It In, Pack It Out
Throw a few extra trash bags in the vehicle to properly dispose of pumpkin spice coffee cups and other refuse. Keeping public lands clean means others will be able to enjoy the scenery they offer. This includes cleaning up after four-legged friends. Dispose of food waste in designated bear-proof containers to keep wildlife safe.
In addition, the Forest Service would like to remind visitors that hunting is permitted on National Forest lands. Remember to wear blaze orange gear for full visibility if heading into the woods. Check with state Fish & Game agencies for more information about hunting seasons and licenses.
Always respect wildlife. Wild animals are unpredictable and will defend themselves if they feel threatened. Use binoculars or a camera lens to safely admire furry friends from a distance. Deer and moose are entering the rut which can make the males aggressive. Bears are busy finding food ahead of winter hibernation and may go to great lengths to find extra calories.
Weather conditions this time of year can change rapidly. Be prepared for cold temperatures. Follow safe hiking principles by notifying friends and family before a hike of the destination, and expected return time.
Following these few guidelines will make for a safe and memorable trip. Follow the White Mountain National Forest on Facebook and Twitter @WhiteMountainNF for the latest trip planning tips, as well as updated photos of the foliage as it transitions.
