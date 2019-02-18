GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is busy preparing for Massachusetts and New Hampshire vacation weeks. Visit www.gunstock.com to pre-register for family activities like tubing and the children’s center, as these events often sell out. Reload RFID passes online to bypass the line and save on ticket prices.
Gunstock offers a variety of alpine, nordic, and non-skier activities. Starting Feb. 15 through March 2, Gunstock will host a sleigh ride and snowshoe hike package. The evening starts with a horse-drawn sleigh ride though the snow-covered trails at Gunstock, then continues with a guided hike on snowshoes. Ride and hike events are offered to correspond with Night Sessions during the vacation weeks, Tuesdays through Saturdays beginning at 4 p.m. To reserve, visit estore.gunstock.com/outdoor-center.
Throughout February and March, nordic skiers can receive private instruction for up to three with three-time Olympic gold medalist Nina Gavriljuk. For more information and to register, call 603-293-4341, ext. 192.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, or www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
