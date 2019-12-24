OSSIPEE — The Dan Hole Pond Watershed Trust acquired the Charles Norman Munroe Preserve in 2016, protecting 177 acres of diverse habitat along the Pine River. The DHPWT recently conveyed a conservation easement to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust to ensure the protection of the preserve.
LRCT will monitor the property to ensure continuing protection of the Munroe Preserve’s conservation values, including its wetlands and upland forests, home to a variety of wildlife.
The Munroe Preserve includes almost two miles of river frontage and 28 acres of wetlands, and abuts the 3,244-acre Pine River State Forest. According to Rick Van de Poll, the diversity of ecosystems on the preserve provide a habitat for a variety of plants and wildlife.
LRCT and DHPWT have had a long, collaborative relationship conserving landscapes around the Ossipee Mountains. This is the first partnership between the two on a conservation property.
To learn more about the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, visit lrct.org, or call 603-253-3301.
