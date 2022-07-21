cammpers

Sixteen kids trained eight calves during the second week of the Learning Networks Foundation Farm Camp at Miles Smith Farm. Campers Kiera led, and Sydney pushed Sophie, a white Scottish Highlander calf. The other kids and their assigned calves followed behind. The kids (8 to 14 years old) had three days to prepare their calf for a show on Friday, July 22.

Last Friday nine teams and one camper led 10 calves into the improvised show ring. Except for the single camper, one member of each team held the lead rope while the other camper walked behind, herding their calf around the ring. When the judge asked them, the campers told the audience of parents and friends about their calf's age, sex, breed, and even their temperature. The calves were calm, and the campers acted like they'd been showing calves their whole lives. Five days earlier was another story.

On the first day of last week’s summer day camp, nineteen kids between the ages of 8 and 14 descended on the farm. Most of them didn't know a lead rope from a clothesline. My job was to teach these young want-to-be-wranglers how to handle reluctant 150-pound calves who wanted only to get back to their moms.

