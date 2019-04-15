GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of golf programs at Bolduc Park through the spring for children and adults. Youth and adult lessons are available at Bolduc Park in two separate three-class evening sessions this May and June.
Youth lessons, for ages six and up, are May 7, May 14, and May 22 for the first session, and June 4, June 11, and June 18 for the second session. Session dates for adults are May 9, May 16, and May 23 for the first session, and June 6, June 13 and June 20 for the second session. Classes run 5:30-7:00 p.m. each evening. Youth and adult lessons are each $70 per session.
All programs have limited availability and registrations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
