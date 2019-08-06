HOLDERNESS — Birthday Bash for the Critters at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is Thursday, Aug. 8, from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All ages are invited to this one-of-a-kind birthday party to celebrate with enrichment gifts for the animals. Learn how animal care staff provide a stimulating environment for animals through daily enrichment activities. Watch the animals open their birthday presents at special Up Close to Animals presentations held at animal exhibits throughout the day. Docents will be on hand with touchable objects and to answer questions.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., make an enrichment activity for the animals on the Bluestone Terrace; and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., learn about animal training and enrichment under the Trailhead Portico.
At 11 a.m., get Up Close to Animals with a red fox and a fisher at the Ecotone Mammal Exhibit, and again at noon with mountain lion training at their exhibit, then at 1 p.m. with river otter feeding at their exhibit, 2 p.m. with a black bear, and 3 p.m. with fish feeding at the Water Matters Pavilion.
Enter the fundraising raffle to win an animal encounter and other prizes. Purchase a birthday gift for the animals through the Amazon Wish List. The party is included with trail admission, and is sponsored by Plymouth Animal Hospital.
