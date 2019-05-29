GILFORD — The week of May 28, a field crew from Trout Unlimited, in partnership with the Belknap County Conservation District, will start work on an instream wood project in the section of Gunstock Brook between Gilford Glen Road and Hoyt Road. Instream wood projects reduce soil erosion, diminish flooding potential, and improve wildlife and fish habitat. The Gunstock Brook assessment report prepared for this project, and instream wood information generated by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, is available by visiting www.belknapccd.org.
For more information, contact Lisa Morin at 603-527-5880 or lisa.morin@nh.nacdnet.net.
Landowner participation in the project is voluntary. Project funding was obtained through grants offered through the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts and the New Hampshire Conservation License Plate Program. BCCD is grateful to the landowners abutting Gunstock Brook and others who have helped support this project. All BCCD projects and programs are provided without discrimination.
