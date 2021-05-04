NORTHFIELD — Winnie May (Noyes) Finemore passed away on April 25th at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen after a long period of failing health. Winnie May was born in Concord on January 9, 1939, daughter of the late Ralph Ramor Noyes and Stella (Cushing) Noyes and enjoyed her horse, Lady Sunshine, during childhood.
She attended grade school in Canterbury and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1957. She attended Grasmere School of Nursing in Goffstown and received her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1959. She worked for a brief time at Norris Nursing Home before marriage and starting a family, residing for over 50 years on Park Street in Northfield. When the boys got older, she also worked for McKerley Harris Hill Nursing Home in Penacook for several years. She was active in the Tilton-Northfield Community over the years as a member of Eastern Star, a volunteer at the Outgrown Shop, a part time school bus driver, a scout Mom, and as an assistant to the supervisors of the checklist in Northfield during elections. It meant a lot to her to support all manner of youth activities and charities in the Tilton-Northfield community, including buying lots of Girl Scout cookies and candy bars from neighborhood students and athletes.
Winnie May was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Gaylon “Porky” Lee Finemore; a brother, Sidney Noyes; a sister, Phyllis Noyes; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Kathleen Finemore. Winnie May is survived by her sons, Scott Finemore and wife Karrie, and Kent Finemore and partner Bess Morrison; grandchildren, Christina Day and husband Keith, Calvin and wife Christina, Ghillian and partner Dan McCall, Hunter, Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Kyle; nieces and nephews.
Walk through calling hours will be at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road in Tilton, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday May 8. Mask and social distancing will be required.
A graveside service will be held at the Park Cemetery in Tilton on Sunday May 9 at 2 p.m.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Winnie May’s name to the Hall Memorial Library, 18 Park Street, Northfield, NH 03276.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
