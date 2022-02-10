LACONIA — Winifred K. Gillis Lefavour, 84, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Concord Hospital in Laconia. A resident of the Taylor Community in Laconia, she previously resided in Franconia, Hartland, VT, Derry and Windham, Margate, FL, and West Chester, PA.
Born in Malden, MA, on July 31, 1937, she was the daughter of Walter F. and N. Odessa (Fry) Kuster and was raised in Melrose, MA. She attended Melrose schools and graduated from Melrose High School in 1955 and Chamberlain School of Retailing, Boston, MA, in 1957.
Winifred was an advocate of volunteering and community service. She was an active member of the Derry Junior Women's Club in Derry. She served on the Advisory Committee on the founding of the Derry Community Center and served on the Board of Directors of the Alexander Eastman Hospital. She was listed in the 1973 Outstanding Young Women of America. Throughout her children's school years, she served in many capacities in each school they attended. She was an active member of homeowner's associations in Margate and West Chester.
She enjoyed meeting and helping people. She was honored in being named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lafayette Lions Club and served as King Lion of the Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, John P. Lefavour. She leaves her daughter, Faith Miller of Belmont; son, Walter C. Gillis of Londonderry; two stepsons, B. Dexter Lefavour of Middlesex, VT, and Clark W. Lefavour of Southborough, MA; a stepdaughter, Jennifer L. Rossignol of Orlando, FL; three grandsons, Logan, Brady Gillis and Miles Miller; plus seven step-grandchildren.
Following cremation, graveside services will be held by the family at Central Cemetery, Beverly, MA, in the Spring.
The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
