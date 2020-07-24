CAMPTON — Winfield Joseph “Sonny” Mathews, 79, of Campton, died on July 22, 2020 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in New Hampton, NH. on August 4, 1940, he was the son of Winfield and Velma (Ewens) Pittsley.
Sonny grew up in the New Hampton and Bristol area. He resided in Compton California for about five years and return to Thornton, where he lived for twenty years. He has been a resident of Campton for the past thirty years.
Sonny worked for Oceanside Machine Shop, in California, for several years. He was in the building trade for most all his life. He worked as a tool repairman for the former Wicks Lumber, in Meredith, and as a self-employed building contractor for many years.
Sonny was predeceased by his brothers, Patrick and William Mathews, and a sister, Marguerite Moses.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 59 years, JoAnn L. (Thompson) Mathews; his son, Douglas Mathews and his wife Charlene; grandchildren, Kyle Mathews and Bryanna Mathews; brothers, Phillip Mathews and his wife Cynthia, Alva Pittsley, Orin Pittsley; sisters, Ruth Racette and her husband Bob, Rosella Boyce and her husband Ronnie; many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Blair Cemetery, Blair Bridge Road, Campton, on Wednesday, July 29th at 10 a.m. The Rev. Christopher Drew will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.